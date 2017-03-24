Event to honor more than a dozen local women

Soroptimist International of Olympia will hold its South Sound Exceptional Woman awards banquet on Friday, May 5 at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 7 p.m.
The banquet’s purpose is “to honor women, the unsung heroes, who help their organizations — internally or externally — and make our community a better place,” states a news release from the organization.
Tickets are $70 each, and can be purchased through http://tinyurl.com/mwa7ohv.
The following women will be honored at the event: Kathy Ausley with Edward Jones-Region 65; Sgt. Carla Carter with Thurston County Sheriff’s Office; Tumwater City Council member Joan Cathey; Sandra Christian with Family Support Center of South Sound; Holly Constantine with Association of the United States Army (AUSA) DuPont/Steilacoom Chapter; Leatta Dahlhoff with Interagency Committee of State Employed Women (ICSEW); Nancy Deakins with Expanding Your Horizons; Jacklyn Feeley with South Sound Womenade; Mary Ferris with Junior League of Olympia; retired Sen. Karen Fraser with American Association of University Women (AAUW); Valerie Gerst with YWCA of Olympia; Stephanie Horn with Washington State Combined Fund Drive; Flavia Hulsey with Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB) - JLBM Chapter; Stephanie Johnson with city of Olympia Arts Walk / Plinth Project / Traffic Box Art project; Paige Porter with Zonta of Olympia; Carolyn Prouty with Enterprise for Equity; Gabi Shephard Trautmann with Olympic Cards and Comics; Stephanie Stocker with Women United - United Way of Thurston County; Jennifer Williamson-Forster with Family Education Support Services.
For more information on the banquet, contact Karen Hall at ssoundexceptionalwomen@gmail.com or 206-351-2967.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
