Top traffic nightmares in Thurston County range from merging madness to roundabouts

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

1:05 How to file an Olympia public records request

1:04 River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown talks art of the dunk

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:37 River Ridge's Jordan Skipper-Brown: Regular-season dunks

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site