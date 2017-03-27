Public invited to Olympia forum on possible affordable housing levy

A public forum on a possible housing levy for Olympia voters will run 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday (March 29) at United Churches, 110 11th Ave. SE in downtown Olympia.
The forum is sponsored by the Home Fund, a nonprofit advocacy group that is asking Thurston County cities to put a property tax on the ballot in order to generate money for affordable housing. The goal would be to build 500 units of affordable housing and fund supportive services that would help people not only find housing, but keep it.
Speakers at the forum include Home Fund members and SideWalk program director Phil Owen along with Greg Winter of the Opportunity Council of Bellingham and Vancouver City Councilmember Alisha Topper. Bellingham and Vancouver are among Washington cities that have passed affordable housing levies.
The Home Fund’s proposal would ask for 36 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value and could generate about $4.1 million a year for seven years if it comes to fruition, according to the group. The proposal is similar to Bellingham’s levy, which passed with 56 percent approval in 2012.
No official ballot proposal has been created yet. The Olympia City Council recently formed a committee to examine options for reducing homelessness and building more affordable housing, and will consider the possibility of a ballot measure for local voters in the November election.
