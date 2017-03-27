Veteran files to run for Port of Olympia commission

Juqita “Gigi” McClure, an Army veteran, seeks the District 3 seat held by incumbent E.J. Zita, according to state Public Disclosure Commission data.
McClure, 52, grew up in Portland, Oregon, and later spent 21 years in the Army, including a two-year tour at Fort Lewis. She retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel, McClure said Monday.
This is her first run for public office.
“I love a challenge,” she said.
Although her PDC filing shows her campaign address in Tenino — which largely is in District 1 — McClure’s residence is east of Tilley Road, which puts her in District 3.
McClure said she has served her country, served veterans and now wants to serve her community.
“This is my first step in doing that,” she said, adding that she has volunteered as a track and field coach in south Thurston County and Lewis County, but now it’s time to do more.
“My daughter encouraged me to do more,” she said. “It’s time to move up and do something else.”
As for the pace of her campaign right now, McClure said she’s still getting up to speed.
“I’m walking, not running,” she said.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Zita has also filed to defend her District 3 seat and longtime Commissioner Bill McGregor has filed to defend his District 2 seat, PDC data show. McGregor has yet to attract a challenger.
District 1 commissioner Joe Downing is not up for election.
Commissioner Zita is running for a full, four-year term this time. In 2015, after former Commissioner Sue Gunn resigned, Zita and radio station co-owner Jerry Farmer ran to complete the remainder of her term.
