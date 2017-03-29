Olympia police need help identifying alleged purse snatcher

1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler Pause

2:27 Canoe Journey: It's about strength, sharing and tradition

1:18 How to Zipper Merge

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site

1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings

2:32 Chris Petersen discusses first day of 2017 spring practice

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

0:51 Timberline's Jaylen Taylor talks triple jump after setting meet record