Olympia police need help identifying alleged purse snatcher

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a purse at Providence St. Peter hospital on Monday.
Police spokesman Lt. Paul Lower said that after working with hospital security and reviewing surveillance video, police learned the following:
About 6:45 p.m. Monday, the woman, holding old flowers and a large purse, entered the hospital through a publicly unauthorized area of the hospital.
Meanwhile, a female patient and her husband were sitting in a private room, waiting to be called for her medical test. The woman eventually was called into another room, while the husband stepped out of the private room for just a moment. When he returned, the wife’s purse was gone.
Video later showed the alleged purse snatcher leaving the hospital through an unauthorized area with one purse and no flowers. The victim’s purse was thought to have been stuck inside the larger purse, Lower said.
The couple was shown the image of the woman and said they didn’t know her, he said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
