Lacey mayor’s gala, which will benefit veterans, set for April 28

Tickets are now on sale for the Lacey mayor’s gala, an event that will benefit the Lacey Veterans Services Hub and some of the 32,000 veterans in Thurston County that use it.
The gala will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. April 28 at Saint Martin’s University Marcus Pavilion. On tap for the evening: A three-course, locally sourced meal, live dance music with Creme Tangerine, a performance by the Aspire Middle School jazz band, guest speakers and more. Individual and group tickets can be purchased at www.celebratelacey.com/mayors-gala.
For more information, contact Lacey community liaison Mary Coppin at mcoppin@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-438-2621, or go to www.celebratelacey.com/mayors-gala.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
