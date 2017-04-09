1 person dies in mobile home fire Sunday morning

One person died and another escaped a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Tumwater Sunday morning, according to the city.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Tumwater fire was dispatched to the 6100 block of Kirsop Extension Road SW. Once on scene, fire crews discovered the mobile home was fully engulfed by fire.
Fire officials also were notified that an elderly woman remained inside the structure and was presumed to be deceased, a city news release reads. An adult son had escaped through a window. The mobile home did not have working smoke detectors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tumwater fire was assisted by East Olympia Fire District 6, Griffin Fire District 13, McLane/Black Lake Fire District and West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.
