U.S. Ambassador to Togo set to visit business in Tumwater

David Gilmour, the U.S. Ambassdaor to Togo, is set to meet with the co-founder of a business in Tumwater who was born and raised in Togo.
That business is Alaffia and its co-founder is Olowo-n’djo Tchala. He started the business with his wife, Prairie Rose Hyde, and it has since filled an 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Tumwater that employs more than 120.
Alaffia is a fair trade business that imports shea nuts from Togo and turns them into shampoos, lotions, soaps and other natural body care products.
Gilmour is set to tour the Alaffia headquarters April 11-13.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments