Group of local mortgage lenders leave Wells Fargo for Academy Mortgage in Lacey

Eight mortgage professionals, all of whom apparently worked for Wells Fargo, have left the banking giant and gone to work for Academy Mortgage in Lacey.
The new team at the Lacey branch: producing area manager Brian Brock and loan officers Vickie Nunez, Kim Westall, Christel Burton, Jeff Devlin, Melanie Boyajian and Kim Torres. The group is led by producing branch manager Kathy Randich, according to a news release.
“The entire group came to Academy from Wells Fargo, where they were consistently the top-performing branch for purchase business in Thurston and Mason counties,” the news release reads. “Last year the team originated more than $200 million in purchase loan volume.”
Academy Mortgage in Lacey is at 673 Woodland Square Loop SE, Suite 401. It also has a Shelton office at 221 Railroad Avenue, Suite 12.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments