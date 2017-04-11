Local

April 11, 2017 7:03 PM

Montana lawmakers table Colstrip bill that would have charged PSE for closing coal plant

HELENA, Mont.

A Montana legislative committee has tabled a bill that would have required the two owners of the Colstrip power plant to pay for economic losses caused by a partial plant shutdown.

The bill by Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip would require Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy to submit a closure plan to address the loss of property values, worker retraining, the loss of state and local tax revenue, and local government’s bond liabilities.

The House Energy, Technology and Federal Relations Committee vote to advance the bill failed on an 8-8 tie Monday.

The two older units of the coal-fired plant must close by July 2022 under a legal settlement.

Republican Rep. Derek Skees of Whitefish said the bill would set a bad precedent.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say

Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say 1:30

Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say
Irish festival sounds and scenes 2:00

Irish festival sounds and scenes
Lacey Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt 2017 1:36

Lacey Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos