PLU President Krise will step down in May; no explanation given

Pacific Lutheran University President Thomas W. Krise announced Thursday he is leaving the job when his term ends in May.
Krise, the university’s president since 2012, will stay at PLU as a professor of English.
In a letter to PLU staff members, he expressed gratitude to the university community and wrote about the school’s ongoing preparations for a program review and public fundraising campaign.
He did not explain his reasons for leaving the post.
University spokeswoman Donna Gibbs said an interim president will be announced “within the next week” to lead the university for about a year until a nationwide search identifies the next permanent PLU president.
She did not expand on Krise’s reasons for departure and said the university has just broken its record for fundraising revenue.
In his letter, Krise wrote: “This important work of program review and campaign will lay out our next chapter and help PLU position itself for a robust future.”
Krise was 50 when hired as the first non-Lutheran leader in PLU’s history. The Parkland-based university was founded in 1890 and has about 3,500 students.
He replaced Loren Anderson, PLU’s head for 20 years, and had been the dean of the Arts and Sciences College at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.
Krise served in the Air Force for 22 years after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
An announcement on the PLU website listed highlights of Krise’s tenure as launching its first professional doctorate program, in nursing and new graduate programs in finance, marketing and accounting.
In June 2015, Krise presented King Harald V of Norway with an honorary doctor of laws degree when the monarch visited the region for the school’s 125th anniversary.
Later that year, Krise oversaw the university’s plan to sell its public radio station, KPLU-FM, to the University of Washington.
Listeners of the station protested the proposed sale and rallied to raise $6.5 million to buy the station from PLU. The station now is known as KNKX-FM.
The radio station announcement came around the same time that Standard & Poor’s said PLU could be in default of a $54 million bond agreement for not having enough readily available funds.
S&P cut the rating of the school to one step above junk bonds, citing decreasing enrollment and applications as well as a $5.5 million deficit in 2014 and 2015.
In August 2016, Krise hired the Rev. Jen Rude, the nation’s first openly gay university pastor at a Lutheran school. He also pledged to protect students regardless of religious beliefs or immigration status in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election.
Derrick Nunnally: 253-597-8693, @dcnunnally, Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
