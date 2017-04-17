Olympia firefighters capture transformer explosion on video

The Olympia Fire Department responded Monday to reports of a tree that caught fire after falling into powerlines at Morse-Merryman and Wiggins roads — ultimately causing a small explosion of a power transformer that was captured on video.
The explosion occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday in southeast Olympia. No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished once crews from Puget Sound Energy cut power to lines, said Assistant Chief Mike Buchanan.
A water leak from a damaged fire hydrant is believed to have eroded the ground beneath the tree, causing the tree to fall, Buchanan said.
Staff from the city’s public works department are repairing the water leak. The Olympian has left a message with Puget Sound Energy to find out whether any customers lost power because of the incident.
The video of the explosion was posted on the fire department’s Twitter feed at twitter.com/OlyFireDept and can be seen below:
OFD's EO3 responded to a tree into a high power line at Morse Marryman and Wiggins this morning. The transformer explosion was legit. pic.twitter.com/ZtddY2S60z— Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) April 17, 2017
