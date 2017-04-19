Here’s another bill you can pay: Your property taxes

Thurston County property taxes for the first half of the year are due April 30 for those who do not pay the tax as part of their mortgage.
April 30 falls on a Sunday, so the county will accept payment on May 1 without incurring any late charge, according to the Thurston County Treasurer’s Office.
Here’s how residents can pay the tax:
▪ Online at http://www.co.thurston.wa.us/treasurer/.
▪ In person at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Olympia, WA 98502, or by using the drop box in the Thurston County Courthouse parking lot.
▪ By mail, but payments must be postmarked by the due date.
Note to taxpayers: If you plan to pay by a major credit card or Visa debit card — either online or in person — the county charges a 2.35 percent fee for a credit card and a flat $3.95 fee for the Visa debit card.
The Thurston County Treasurer’s Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments