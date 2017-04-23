Local

April 23, 2017 10:59 AM

Moo-ve ‘em on out: Second shipment of dairy cows will be loaded at Port of Olympia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

More than 2,000 head of dairy cows are headed to Vietnam aboard the Ganado Express, the Port of Olympia announced.

Ganado Express, a livestock ship, is expected to arrive at the port’s marine terminal on Sunday (April 23). The cows likely will be loaded on Monday and Tuesday, then the ship is set to depart late Tuesday or Wednesday.

In total, 2,250 dairy cows are expected to be shipped to Vietnam.

This is the second time that cows have been sent to Southeast Asia through the Port of Olympia.

In November 2015, 1,400 dairy cows were sent to Vietnam aboard the livestock carrier Falconia.

Vietnam needs the cows as part of a country goal to reduce childhood malnourishment by providing one glass of milk per child per day, according to the port.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

March for Science draws thousands to Olympia

March for Science draws thousands to Olympia 2:12

March for Science draws thousands to Olympia
Did you participate in March for Science-Olympia? 8:41

Did you participate in March for Science-Olympia?
Citizen scientists look up to protect birds from cell tower 1:55

Citizen scientists look up to protect birds from cell tower

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos