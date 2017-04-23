Moo-ve ‘em on out: Second shipment of dairy cows will be loaded at Port of Olympia

More than 2,000 head of dairy cows are headed to Vietnam aboard the Ganado Express, the Port of Olympia announced.
Ganado Express, a livestock ship, is expected to arrive at the port’s marine terminal on Sunday (April 23). The cows likely will be loaded on Monday and Tuesday, then the ship is set to depart late Tuesday or Wednesday.
In total, 2,250 dairy cows are expected to be shipped to Vietnam.
This is the second time that cows have been sent to Southeast Asia through the Port of Olympia.
In November 2015, 1,400 dairy cows were sent to Vietnam aboard the livestock carrier Falconia.
Vietnam needs the cows as part of a country goal to reduce childhood malnourishment by providing one glass of milk per child per day, according to the port.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
