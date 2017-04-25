Olympia fire official: “We’ve been there four times since Sept. 16 so it continues to be a problem for us.”

Nobody was injured Monday afternoon in a fire at the old Reliable Steel property at 1218 West Bay Dr., Olympia.
The cause of the blaze, which was reported at about 5:30 p.m., is unknown, according to deputy fire chief Greg Wright.
The fire was in a small shed that had been built inside a large metal building, he said. Someone was likely living in the structure, but nobody was there when crews arrived, Wright said.
“We’ve been there four times since Sept. 16 so it continues to be a problem for us,” he told The Olympian.
Crews from Olympia Fire Department, McLane Black Lake Fire Department and Lacey Fire District 3 responded to the scene.
The site was originally developed as a lumber mill, and from 1941 to 2009, it was used for boat building, steel fabrication and welding. In 2010, a fire damaged several abandoned buildings on the property.
The 3.5 acre site is owned by Drogba LLC of Olympia, according to the Thurston County Assessor’s Office. The Department of Ecology managed a partial cleanup of the polluted property in 2014.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
