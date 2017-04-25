100 years later, Washington still feels impact from World War I

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:09 Arbor Day Tree Planting at the Washington State Capitol Pause 1:30 Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say 1:36 Just Housing advocates protest removal of homeless from behind Olympia Federal Savings 2:02 Trailer: Thor Ragnarok 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio 1:34 One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 2:21 GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie" 2:30 Trailer: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

An April 25 ceremony at the Capitol culminating in a wreath laying at the Winged Victory monument at the Legislative Building marked 100 years this month since America entered World War I while honoring Washingtonians who served overseas and their families on the home front. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com