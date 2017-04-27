Local

April 27, 2017 12:20 PM

Man falls off apartment building in Lacey

By Rolf Boone

A construction worker fell off an apartment building under construction in the 8500 block of Martin Way East early Thursday.

He was conscious and alert but in pain after the fall, said Battalion Chief Tim Hulse with Lacey Fire District 3. The man, thought o be in his 20s, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital.

The man wasn’t on top of the building when he fell, Hulse said. He estimated the man fell about 15 feet.

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

