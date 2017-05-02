Local

Argument between neighbors over a dog may have led to fatal stabbing, authorities say

By Lisa Pemberton

A man who was stabbed and died at a Hoodsport home on Sunday evening has been identified as David John Cullerton, 54, of Hoodsport, according to a news release from Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell.

An autopsy was slated to be performed on Tuesday, Stockwell said.

Mason County Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling said the stabbing appeared to be self-defense, and “was the result of some sort of confrontation or argument over the victim’s dog,” MasonWebTV.com reported.

A woman who is one of Cullerton’s neighbors was detained at the scene and booked into Mason County Jail.

“She’s claiming self-defense but she’s in custody for some (outstanding arrest) warrants that she had,” Spurling told iFiberOneNewsRadio. “At this point we are not going to charge her (with the stabbing).”

