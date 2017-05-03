Coroner identifies man who was killed in crash on Old Highway 99

Timothy J. Milnes, 60, of Tenino, was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a car crash on Old Highway 99 Tuesday morning.
An autopsy is set for Friday to determine the cause of death, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said.
The crash happened in the 14100 block of Old Highway 99 about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The road was closed in both directions at Chein Hill Lane Southeast until about 3:30 p.m.
“A semi was southbound on Old 99, crossed the center line and crushed the oncoming vehicle,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter told The Olympian.
