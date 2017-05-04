Pierce County studying deadly volcano eruptions with Colombian group

A contingency from Colombia is visiting Pierce County this week to discuss how to best handle the possibility of Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens erupting.
The group of scientists, emergency managers and first responded have checked out both volcanoes and will hold a community meeting in Orting Thursday night.
Both countries have experienced deadly volcano eruptions in the past.
Mount St. Helens erupted in May 1980, killing 57 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.
In the Andes Mountains of Colombia, Nevado del Ruiz erupted in 1985 and caused lahars that killed more than 23,000 people, injured more than 5,000 and destroyed 5,000 homes.
Nevado del Ruiz is an ice-clad volcano similar to Mount Rainier, which the U.S. Geological Survey dubbed one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world because volcanic mudflows would bury numerous communities in the foothills.
The experts are focusing on emergency preparedness, sharing what they’ve learned from their respective disasters and how to minimize risk for those living near volcanoes, according to KIRO.
Pierce County officials have been working on expanding the warning system near Mount Rainier to quicker notify residents about evacuation if the volcano were to erupt.
The week-long visit comes during Volcano Preparedness Month and follows a trip to Colombia last month by 10 U.S. officials.
The exchange is sponsored by the USGS and the U.S. Agency for International Development Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance.
The latter group formed the Volcano Disaster Assistance Program after Nevado del Ruiz erupted. That program is based in Vancouver and officials have responded to more than 25 volcano crises, built volcano monitoring infrastructure in 12 countries and saved tens of thousands of lives, according to The Suburban Times.
The community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday ay Orting High School’s Performing Arts Center, 320 Washington Ave. N.
There will be volcano-related exhibits and presentations by both Colombian and Pierce County officials.
