Weather updates and closures for Friday, May 5

Due to Thursday’s extreme weather, there are some changes and closures to schedules. If you have changes or closures you’d like to share with the public, you can send them to news@theolympian.com:
Schools
North Thurston Public Schools are closed.
Tenino SD: Schools on time, with several modified bus routes: Route 16, no stops on Tilley Road. Route 18: No stops on Goddard Road. Route 13: No stops between Offut Lake Road and Waldrick on Highway 99.
Organizations
South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services: North Thurston programs closed, Tumwater programs will open two hours late. East Olympia closed today due to no power.
South Sound Privates, Charters, Childcares:
Olympia Waldorf School: Closed due to storm damage. No kindergarten or preschool. All events are canceled.
Pope John Paul II High School: Power is back on. School will be on time.
