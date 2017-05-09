“Extremely high levels” of toxic algae confirmed at Summit Lake

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse Pause 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 2:19 Violent Wind Storm Leaves Lacey Broken 1:55 Super-charged storm pounds south Thurston county 3:42 U.S. Ambassador to Togo tours Alaffia company in Tumwater 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 1:27 New Tumwater UPS store delivers multiple services 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Warning signs about toxic algae outbreaks were posted at swimming areas and public boat launches on Long Lake and Pattison Lake in Thurston County on April 7, 2016. Other lakes, including Ward Lake and Black Lake, are also being monitored for toxic algae, which can be dangerous to children and pets, officials say. Lisa Pemberton lpemberton@theolympian.com