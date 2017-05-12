Body pulled out of Olympia’s Budd Inlet Friday afternoon

Olympia police recovered a body in Budd Inlet on Friday afternoon.
They were dispatched at about 3 p.m. to the area near Anthony’s Home Port in Port Plaza for reports of a “suspicious object” in the water, Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said.
“We went down and found out it was a human body,” Lower said. “We have no determination of death and no identity.”
Lower said the body was severely decomposed and appears to have been in the water for an extended period.
“We can say that it appears to be an adult body, but we can’t identify sex or anything like that,” Lower said.
The Thurston County coroner will perform an autopsy and more information might be available next week, he said. The body was recovered in an area that is going to be filled with boaters this weekend for the Olympia Wooden Boat fair.
