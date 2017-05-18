2 cats may have died in RV fire near Lacey

Fire destroyed an RV Thursday morning at the Land Yacht Harbor near Lacey, a Lacey Fire District 3 official said.
A couple escaped the RV, but their pets, two cats, are thought to have died.
“It doesn’t look like the cats made it,” said Battalion Chief Tim Hulse.
Fire crews were dispatched about 7:40 a.m. Thursday to the 9100 block of Steilacoom Road Southeast in Olympia. Hulse said that site is packed with RVs, but fire crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
The couple in the RV saw smoke and fled the vehicle, he said. The fire gutted the interior.
The fire is under investigation, Hulse said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
