JACK SMITH AP
JACK SMITH AP

Local

May 18, 2017 10:08 AM

Mount St. Helens blew up 37 years ago

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

It’s the 37th anniversary of when Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people.

The eruption on May 18, 1980, caused the largest landslide in recorded history, knocked down trees 17 miles away, stripped nearly all vegetation from more than 230 square miles and caused more than $1 billion in damages.

“Though the eruptions forever changed the lives of many people, it also created new and surprising opportunities for life as well as a completely novel perspective on volcanic eruptions,” Mount St. Helens Institute wrote Thursday on its Facebook page.

They posted a series of photographs showing the eruption and the resulting damage.

A webcam Thursday showed the snow-capped volcano peaking out above a layers of clouds.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's 2:30

Fantastic fritters a taste treat for decades at Lattin's
Lacey holds hearing on proposed mental hospital facility 2:20

Lacey holds hearing on proposed mental hospital facility
Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos