Mistrial declared on most serious charges in Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin trial

After an eight-week trial and almost five days of jury deliberations, the jury deadlocked on the most serious charges faced by two brothers involved in an officer-involved shooting in west Olympia almost two years ago to the day.
That incident between Andre Thompson, Bryson Chaplin and Olympia police officer Ryan Donald happened on May 21, 2015.
On the more serious charges — assault in the second degree — Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price declared a mistrial.
However, the brothers, Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin, were found guilty on lesser charges. Both were free to go Thursday, although the prosecution recommended they be taken into custody. Defense attorneys argued against that and the judge agreed.
Thompson’s attorney Sunni Ko declined to comment, while Chaplin’s attorney George Trejo expressed disappointment in the jury’s decision. Thompson could not immediately be reached after the verdict, while Chaplin’s friends and family prevented an Olympian reporter from asking him questions.
About 50 supporters of the two brothers began singing in the lobby of Superior Court after the verdict.
They sang:
“Thank the waters for Bryson’s and Andre’s lives. They’re not guilty, we know who’s guilty.”
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
