May 21, 2017 5:32 PM

1 man treated for smoke inhalation after Lacey home burns

By Rolf Boone

One man was treated for smoke inhalation and some minor burns following a house fire in Lacey on Saturday, a Lacey Fire District 3 official said Sunday.

About 6:30 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a fully involved house fire in the 1500 block of Draham Street Northeast. All of the occupants got out of the house, including the man with minor injuries, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said Sunday.

Fire crews were on scene about five hours Saturday, largely because firefighters had to work around some recent modifications to the house, including in the attic, which made ventilating the house more challenging, Hulse said.

He described the property as a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

