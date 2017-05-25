Medical emergency causes crash near Aberdeen

A 61-year-old Aberdeen driver lost consciousness during a medical emergency Wednesday and his truck drifted off the southbound lane of state Route 105, struck a guard rail, went down a 40-foot embankment and crashed into a tree, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 40, about seven miles south of Aberdeen.
The man was injured in the crash, and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and the man won’t face criminal charges, officials said.
The red 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that he was driving was towed from the scene with reportable damage, according to the patrol.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments