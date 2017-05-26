Have you seen this woman? She has been missing since Tuesday.

Local law enforcement needs your help finding Sharon Lee Leaming, 70, who went missing Tuesday.
Leaming left her Rochester home that morning, and was headed to a family property in North Cove, on the Washington coast in Pacific County, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
A friend reported that Leaming left the North Cove property the same day because her back hurt. She intended on returning to Rochester, but she never made it home.
She was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina, with Montana license plate 727498B.
Leaming is described as a white woman, five feet, four inches tall. She weighs about 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, and Sketchers slip-on shoes.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office detected her phone in the Oakville area, and searched the location with no results. A family member tracked Leaming’s phone to a home off of State Route 12 in Oakville. Deputies responded to the home with no results.
Leaming is in the early stages of dementia, has COPD and frequently suffers from bronchial pneumonia. She also suffers from chronic back pain, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Leaming previously threatened to take her own life, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding Leaming’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Frank Frawley at 360-786-5599 or call 911.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments