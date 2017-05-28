Rochester woman has been missing since Tuesday

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a Rochester woman who has been missing since May 23.
Sharon Lee Leaming, 70, was last seen Tuesday morning when she left her residence for a family property in North Cove, Washington.
After her trip to North Cove, she never returned home. Her cell phone was later traced to the Oakville area, but a search for her was unsuccessful.
The woman suffers from early-stage dementia, bronchial pneumonia and chronic back pain.
Leaming stands five feet, four inches and weighs 195 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was driving a 1993 dark blue Chevrolet Lumina Euro with a Montana license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. F.M. Frawley of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5599, or call 911.
