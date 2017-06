Emergency responders pull the driver of an overturned SUV through the sunroof after the he rear-ended a car then crashed through the fence and embankment into the parking lot of Tumwater Falls Park in Tumwater on Friday, June 2, 2017. “He came out of nowhere,” said witness Renee Harland. “I’d guess 50 miles per hour.” Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com