John Durano, who says he flew in from LA to participate and demonstrate his white pride, wears a gas mask and waves an American flag during a demonstration near City Hall and adjacent parks in Portland, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Crowds have swelled to several thousand as demonstrators from varying groups have converged in downtown Portland. Beth Nakamura The Oregonian
Local

June 04, 2017 4:12 PM

Portland police shutting down protest as violence breaks out

By Craig Sailor

Portland police in full riot gear are trying to shut down a rally in Portland on Sunday afternoon after violence broke out.

Police said bricks, glass and other projectiles were being thrown at them.

Police are using stun grenades and tear gas to close Chapman Square. Shortly after 4 p.m. police announced they were also shutting down Lownsdale Square, across the street from Chapman.

Trump supporters are now dispersing into other rallies. Law enforcement from Homeland Security are also on scene.

KATU-TV is reporting that the pro-Trump rally is still being held as a peace rally in front of City Hall.

Protestors in black masks are confronting police officers, KATU said.

Earlier, Portland Police made numerous tweets showing a wide variety of weapons confiscated.

Police, over loudspeakers, are telling crowds gathering in the streets that they are engaging in illegal assembly and must disperse.

This is a developing news story and it will be updated.

