‘New external threat information’ closes Evergreen on Monday

The Evergreen State College will be closed Monday as a precaution related to threats made on the campus.

In a news release, the school said suspended operations, meaning no day or evening classes, are the result of “new external threat information received over the weekend.” Staff will be on campus to provide services to resident students and public safety.

Law enforcement is also on campus.

The campus was evacuated Thursday and closed on Friday in response to a “violent threat against the college received by local law enforcement,” TESC spokesman Zach Powers told The Olympian.

A determination about Tuesday and beyond will be made “as soon as possible,” the release stated.

“Even though we had planned to be back in class on Monday, it’s important to give law enforcement an opportunity to evaluate their new information,“ said Sandra Kaiser, vice president for college relations at Evergreen.

Thursday’s evacuation came after weeks of unrest on campus. Hundreds of students protested last week, citing institutional racism and bias on the campus by some of the college’s employees.