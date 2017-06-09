South Sound YMCA considering building an outdoor pool at Briggs site

The Briggs YMCA could put in an outdoor swimming pool — but don’t get your sunscreen ready just yet.
The Briggs YMCA submitted preliminary plans for a pool to the city of Olympia’s planning department June 1. The nonprofit organization is in the process of deciding whether such a pool is feasible, executive director Jake Grater said.
“We’re very early in the exploratory phase,” Grater said. “We may or may not do it, and we may or may not use that location.”
The Briggs YMCA, at 1530 Yelm Highway SE at the intersection with Henderson Boulevard, opened in 1997. It has two indoor pools: the activity pool and the main pool.
Preliminary designs for an outdoor pool classify it as a “recreational pool” with depths ranging from 0 to 3.5 feet. Designs include an area where people could “sit and lounge.”
The pool would be on the east side of the building, near the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Henderson Boulevard Southeast.
The city of Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee will discuss the proposed pool during a meeting Wednesday. Grater said that at this point, the YMCA is just looking for guidance about whether the pool plan is feasible.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
