2 inmates escape from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Littlerock

Two inmates escaped from Cedar Creek Corrections Center near Littlerock about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Officials with the state agency and local law enforcement are now looking for Richard Harvell, 30, and Sage Cree Bear, 26.
The two men climbed over a 10-foot chain link fence that is topped with razor wire, said corrections spokeswoman Pam Moore. There is an area at the center, separate from a designated recreation area, where inmates are allowed to step outside. From there, the distance to the fence line was “around the corner,” she said.
About 10 people with corrections are now searching for the two in an area between Capitol Forest and Littlerock, she said.
They also have notified the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol. Corrections staff also are distributing fliers about the escape and have stationed people at Capitol Forest to notify hikers.
“We are diligently looking for them,” Moore said.
According to a news release:
Harvell was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm out of Snohomish County and began serving his 44 month sentence on March 15, 2017.
His expected release date had been tentatively set for March 19, 2019.
Bear was convicted of manslaughter 1 out of King County and began serving his 130 month sentence on January 27, 2009. His expected release date had been tentatively set for July 9, 2018.
Anyone who has seen either Harvell or Bear is asked to call Cedar Creek Corrections Center at 360-359-4100 or call 911.
Cedar Creek Corrections Center houses about 480 minimum custody male inmates.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
