Lattin’s farm in Olympia under investigation for animal cruelty

Seventeen goats were removed from Lattin’s Country Cider Mill and Farm in Olympia on Wednesday after a complaint about animal cruelty, a spokeswoman for the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Several of the goats appeared to be limping or had hoof rot, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
The animals were removed from the farm about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and placed in the care of Hooved Animal Rescue of Thurston County.
A veterinarian was set to check the animals this afternoon, Carter said.
