Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash reported early Saturday morning. This car was towed from the scene. Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

June 17, 2017 11:55 AM

Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey

By Lisa Pemberton

Speed is believed to have been a factor in an early morning fatality crash near Lacey, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in the 3600 block of Carpenter Road NE, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

“A passerby called in to report a vehicle on its side in the ditch,” Carter said. “When medics got on site, the 17-year-old male was deceased.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is released.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

