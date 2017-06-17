Teen killed in single car crash near Lacey

Speed is believed to have been a factor in an early morning fatality crash near Lacey, said Sgt. Carla Carter, a spokeswoman with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in the 3600 block of Carpenter Road NE, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
“A passerby called in to report a vehicle on its side in the ditch,” Carter said. “When medics got on site, the 17-year-old male was deceased.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is released.
