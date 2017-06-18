Efforts of rescue team save woman in fatal Jeep crash near Mount Rainier

She was clinging to a cliff and to life when rescuers found her Saturday.

Hundreds of feet below her they could see a man, clearly deceased.

Near him was the wreckage of the Jeep Wrangler the pair had been riding in at Evans Creek ORV Park near the Mowich Lake Road entrance to Mount Rainier National Park.

“We don’t know if she climbed up the hill or fell out because she’s non-communicative,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer on Sunday.

It took the combined efforts of rescuers, medics, helicopter and ambulance crews and others to get her to Harborview Medical Center Saturday evening, he said.

A witness saw the Jeep go off the road sometime before 5 p.m., Troyer said.

Using ropes rescuers descended 400 feet to the woman.

After she was placed in a litter, rescuers above pulled her up.

At the top a doctor intubated her and performed other life saving measures, Troyer said.

From there she was put in the back of truck with the doctor and driven to an area that was accessible to an ambulance.

The ambulance took her to Wilkerson, where she was transferred to a medical helicopter that took her to Harborview.

She remains in critical condition, Troyer said.

Those involved in the rescue are amazed at the woman’s survival, he said.

“We’re just all shaking our heads,” Troyer said. “This is something that nobody should have lived through.”

The man’s body was recovered Sunday.

“The vehicle is still there,” Troyer said. “It may be there forever.”