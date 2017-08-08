The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the water near Madrona Beach Tuesday morning.
Body found in the water west of Olympia

By Abby Spegman

August 08, 2017 10:51 AM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead body was found in Eld Inlet near Madrona Beach Tuesday morning.

The body was found by a shellfish worker at about 8:40 a.m. off Madrona Beach Road Northwest and Sexton Drive Northwest.

Sgt. Carla Carter of the sheriff’s office said the body fits the description of a 40-year-old man from California who went missing July 22 in Olympia.

Carter said the county coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

