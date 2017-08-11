A mountain goat in Olympic National Park faces off with a photographer in 2008. Park officials have proposed ways to control the population, including moving the mountain goats and/or killing them.
How to weigh in on plans to move, kill mountain goats in Olympic National Park

By Abby Spegman

August 11, 2017 3:01 PM

Officials will discuss plans to manage the growing number of mountain goats in Olympic National Park at a meeting in Olympia next week.

A survey of mountain goats in the area last summer found the population was about 625, with an average increase of 8 percent annually from 2004 to 2016. Officials say the non-native mountain goats pose an environmental threat to native plants and animals and a safety threat to people.

A Port Angeles man was gored to death by a mountain goat while hiking in 2010.

The management options include shooting the mountain goats from helicopters, capturing and moving them to North Cascades national forests (where they are native but their population is low), doing a combination of both, or doing nothing. The work involves the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

There will be a meeting on the plans from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Olympic National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1835 Black Lake Blvd SW in Olympia. Staff will give a 15-minute presentation and then answer questions.

Meetings also are scheduled for next week in Everett, Port Angeles and Seattle.

To read or comment on the options go to parkplanning.nps.gov/olymgoat.

Comments will be accepted at the meetings or they can be mailed or delivered to: Superintendent, Olympic National Park, 600 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Comments must be entered online or postmarked by Sept. 26.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

