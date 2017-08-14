The Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, as pictured in February 2011, is one of hundreds of sites that accept the American the Beautiful - National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass. The price of the lifetime pass jumps from $10 to $80 on Aug. 28.
Local

Those $10 national parks passes aren’t easy to find. But this place has got ’em.

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

August 14, 2017 12:14 PM

Are you 62 or older?

The Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge still has a stash of $10 lifetime passes that can be used at national parks and federally operated recreation sites.

Beginning Aug. 28, the price for a senior lifetime pass will jump to $80. Bargain-hunting recreationalists have been flocking to parks this summer to sign up for the $10 deal.

“A lot of places ran out,” said Jennifer Cutillo, visitor services manager with the refuge told The Olympian on Monday morning. “We have at least 500 left. After the deadline, we have to shred them.”

The pass — known as the America the Beautiful-National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass — allows entrance to hundreds of parks and recreation sites across the country. More locally, they cover entry fees at the refuge, Olympic National Park and Mount Rainier National Park.

The passes also can be purchased online at https://store.usgs.gov/senior-pass, however there’s a huge backlog. If you want to use the pass in the next three months, the U.S. Geological Survey recommends that you purchase it at an agency site.

The Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge is at 100 Brown Farm Road, Olympia. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For information, call 360-753-9467.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

