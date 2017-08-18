It looks like a spaceship. But it’s here to solve downtown Olympia’s poop problem.

1:00 Solar Days heats up the Hands On Children's Museum Pause

2:40 Parrots and bunnies and goats, oh my!

0:59 Olympia vigil condemning Charlottesville violence

1:12 Olympia couple building their dream one cottage at a time

1:16 Rainier Mountaineers, a year more experienced, ready to make a run

1:38 July, 2017 fight at the Artesian Commons Park

1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse

2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

0:53 JBLM's 100th birthday celebration