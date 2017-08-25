Body found in Olympia's Sylvester Park, no foul play suspected

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was found dead in Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia Friday morning.
The man, 59, entered the park at about 8:30 a.m. and laid down. People who knew the man later tried to wake him and found he was not responsive, according to Sgt. James Prouty. Emergency responders arrived at about 9:30 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead.
Prouty said state patrol would conduct a “routine investigation” but there was no indication of foul play.
The man’s name has not been released. The Thurston County Coroner’s Office was on the scene.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments