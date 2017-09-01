Thurston County extends recreational burn ban

Thurston County has extended its ban on some recreational fires to the end of September because of weather conditions that have created substantial fire danger.
The National Weather Service is forecasting above-average temperatures — which could reach as high as 100 in the Olympia area next week — with little chance of rain in the coming weeks.
The fire ban applies to outdoor recreational burning on land regulated by Thurston County, with the exception of fires in approved concrete, stone or metal pits like those commonly found in campgrounds. Charcoal briquettes, gas and propane barbecues also are allowed under the ban.
The ban began last month and was to expire next week. Now it will remain in place until Sept. 30.
Outdoor burning is permanently banned in the cities of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater, and in Olympia’s and Tumwater’s urban growth areas. Barbecues that are not wood burning are permitted in all areas.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
