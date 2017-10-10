Firm that built area schools underpaid workers, should be barred from bidding, state says

Geoducks meet Tinseltown as film crew visits local Chelsea Farms

The Olympia-based Chelsea Farms went Hollywood this summer as the television show “State Plate” filmed both their farm operations and the downtown Olympia oyster bar during a one-day visit in July. Hosted by former "American Idol" winner Taylor Hicks, the show will air in Washington at 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 on INSP.