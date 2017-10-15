The body of a 28-year-old man was found Sunday morning in Lacey.
Man, 28, found dead in Lacey

By Rolf Boone

October 15, 2017 10:42 AM

A 28-year-old man with an out-of-state driver’s license was found dead early Sunday morning, according to Lacey police.

Police also discovered one gunshot wound to his body, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said, adding that no weapon was found at the scene.

“We’re treating this as a homicide until proven otherwise,” he said.

About 7:15 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 7000 block of 14th Avenue Southeast, not far from North Thurston Public School’s bus barn, Newcomb said.

A resident of the area called police after the man’s body was spotted in some brush.

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday that an autopsy is set for early in the week.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

