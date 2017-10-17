More Videos

    Washington State Patrol troopers are cracking down on drivers who don't move over for emergency vehicles.

Troopers cracking down on drivers who don’t move over for emergency vehicles

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 17, 2017 3:10 PM

Washington State Patrol troopers plan to crack down on drivers who don’t move over for emergency vehicles.

Troopers will conduct a three-day emphasis patrol starting Wednesday. According to the State Patrol, 62 of its patrol cars were hit and 24 troopers were injured in the past two years. The numbers go up in bad weather, said Sgt. James Prouty.

The state’s “move over” law says when approaching an emergency zone — the lanes next to an emergency vehicle that is parked with flashing lights — drivers should slow down and move over if possible. Emergency vehicles include those used by police, fire and medical crews; the law also applies to tow trucks and other vehicles providing roadside assistance.

Last year, troopers contacted 4,175 drivers for violations. The penalty is $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

