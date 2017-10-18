Courtesy photo Jeopardy via Twitter
Courtesy photo Jeopardy via Twitter

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant from Lacey wins with just $1

By Abby Spegman

October 18, 2017 8:39 AM

Hey, a win is a win, right?

Manny Abell, a naval officer from Lacey, won Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” with just $1.

It all came down to the game’s final question (or really, answer): It’s the only country that borders both the Caspian Sea & the Persian Gulf.

Abell, the returning champion, guessed wrong. With $1,000, he wagered $999, bringing him down to $1.

But the other contestants also guessed wrong and both wagered everything, meaning they dropped to $0. (The correct answer is Iran.)

TODAY.com says Abell is only the second regular champ to win the day with just $1. “Manny, congratulations, you win the game with a dollar. The smallest win in many, many years,” host Alex Trebek said.

Abell returns to the show Wednesday with three-day winnings totaling $42,799.

