Restaurant inspections for Oct. 24

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Lucky 7 Food Store
4061 Pacific Ave. SE
Oct. 23: 60 red; 0 blue
Comments: Chicken patties and egg rolls in hot display case at 124-130 degrees; must be kept above 135 degrees. Employee states food is thrown away after lunch. Keep hot or develop an approved "time as a control" plan for potentially hazardous foods. Walk-in cooler at 47-49 degrees; milk, cheese and meats must be moved to refrigerators at 41 degrees or less. There is a shelf that hinders access to hand sink. Move this unit away from front of sink. Food worker card expired, obtain a new one within two weeks. Outdated foods in merchandiser must be indicated by signage. These foods should be discarded if beyond 10 days of “use by” dates or packaging becomes distorted by swelling food, discoloration, etc.
Mekong
125 N. Columbia St., Olympia
Oct. 13: 0 red; 2 blue
Comments: Replace bulbs in ceiling, replace burnt out bulbs in both 3-door coolers and “Pepsi” two-door coolers. Replace bowl used as dry rice scoop with a scoop that has a handle.
Akashic
400 Franklin St. SE, Olympia
Sept. 21: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities: A pan blocked hand sink access.
Cascadia Homebrew
211 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Sept. 15: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Present worker has no current food worker card.
McDonald’s
6000 Pacific Ave. SE
Sept. 11: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: Inadequate hand-washing facilities. Hand sink absent splash guard. Install splash guards at hand sink or locate food outside of splash zone. Food not protected from potential contamination during preparation / storage. Ice machine interior dirty with mold-like substance.
Burger King #18268
125 College St. SE, Lacey
Sept. 19: 25 red; 2 blue
Comments: Improper hand washing: Employees washed hands for less then required 20 seconds, and an employee didn’t wash hands after doing dishes. Physical facilities not maintained. Light visible at rear door.
China House
4740 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Sept. 19: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Two tubs of barbecue pork and chicken cooling in walk-in at 4-5 inches depth. Must arrange food depth to 2 inches for safe cooling.
Golf Club at Hawks Prairie
8383 Vicwood Lane
Sept. 19: 0 red; 10 blue
Comments: Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Food contact surfaces not clean. Ice machine dirty with mold-like substance.
Norma’s Burgers @ I-5
10322 Martin Way E.
Sept. 19: 10 red; 10 blue
Comments: Improper cold holding temperatures. Potentially hazardous food in cold storage above 41 degrees: Sliced tomatoes, 44-46 degrees, cut lettuce 45-46 degrees; both products in prep unit bottom. Milk 54 degrees in service station prep bottom. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Quat sanitizer test strips unavailable.
McDonald’s #4722
1325 Marvin Road NE
Sept. 11: 95 red; 7 blue
Comments: Food worker cards not current. Four employees have expired food worker cards. Improper hand washing: Observed management and staff washing hands for less then required 20 seconds (they washed for 5-10 seconds ). Improper barriers used to prevent bare hand contact with ready to eat foods. Double glove being used to go between new food prep and ready to eat food prep with blue glove placed on after white glove. Blue glove on top used to handle raw burger, removed and then employee goes to work with ready to eat food with contaminated “white” under glove on. Inadequate hand washing facilities: Rear hand sink used as dump sink and absent disposable towels and women’s restroom hand dryer is in disrepair.
Raw meats stored with pre-cooked sausages and ready to eat biscuits in raw meat top reach-in unit. Improper use of time as a control. Foods not properly stickered or maintained. Improper sanitizer and wiping cloth use. Facilities not properly maintained/cleaned. Old burger patties and grease on floor at back door. Re-inspection required.
No violations found
▪ Eastside Big Tom (2023 Fourth E., Olympia)
▪ Hands On Children’s Museum (414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia)
▪ Taqueria La Esquinita I (430 Legion Way SE, Olympia)
▪ Whitewood Cider (728 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia)
