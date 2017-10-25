Shoppers walk through a packed parking lot at Capital Mall in 2013.
Guess who’s coming to Capital Mall? (Hint: It is currently down the street)

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

October 25, 2017 11:36 AM

Cost Plus World Market in west Olympia is moving next month.

The retail chain will open a 18,000-square-foot store next to Bed, Bath & Beyond at the Capital Mall shopping center, The Promenade. The opening is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to a news release from the mall’s owner, Starwood Retail Partners.

Cost Plus World Market sells housewares, furniture and accessories, along with boutique food items from around the world.

The chain plans to close its store on Cooper Point Road Southwest near Black Lake Boulevard Southwest on Saturday.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

