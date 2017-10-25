Guess who’s coming to Capital Mall? (Hint: It is currently down the street)

Cost Plus World Market in west Olympia is moving next month.
The retail chain will open a 18,000-square-foot store next to Bed, Bath & Beyond at the Capital Mall shopping center, The Promenade. The opening is scheduled for Nov. 15, according to a news release from the mall’s owner, Starwood Retail Partners.
Cost Plus World Market sells housewares, furniture and accessories, along with boutique food items from around the world.
The chain plans to close its store on Cooper Point Road Southwest near Black Lake Boulevard Southwest on Saturday.
